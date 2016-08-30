Smiths Station Councilmember Morris Jackson wins Place 2 seat without runoff

Longtime Smiths Station Councilmember Morris Jackson has won the Place 2 seat on the board after a count of provisional ballots, an official said.
In a field of three candidates, Jackson collected 386 or 50.1 percent of vote to avoid a runoff with challenger Adam Littleton, who received 320 or 41.5 percent of the official vote, said Scott Johnson, an assistant in the city clerk’s office. David Bostic had 64 or 8.3 percent of the vote. A count of the provisional ballots gave Jackson six more votes and Littleton collected four more while Bostic picked up no additional votes.
With the win, Jackson joins incumbent Councilmembers Richard (Rick) Cooley of Place 4 and Richard “Dick” Key of Place 5, who were returned to office in close contests during the municipal elections. Councilmembers George Stringer Jr. of Place 1 and James Moody in Place 3 were returned to office with no opposition.
