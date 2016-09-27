2 college freshmen, 2 different views of presidential debate’s significance

Columbus High School 2016 graduate David Smith, a freshman at Columbus State University, was a Bernie Sanders delegate at the Democratic National Convention.
Smith told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Tuesday that Hillary Clinton won Monday night’s presidential debate “by a landslide” over Donald Trump.
“She came off as someone with a plan while Trump, with his constant interruptions, came off as a rude bully,” Smith wrote. “It’s disgusting that Donald is brushing off climate change as a joke, but at least I can rest easy knowing he was very tough on Rosie O’Donnell!”
Meanwhile, fellow Columbus High 2016 graduate Tanner Goldsmith, who attended the Republican National Convention as an alternate delegate and Ted Cruz supporter, didn’t watch Monday night’s debate because of a more compelling option. As a freshman at the University of Georgia, the fraternity he is pledging had a meeting at that time.
“Hopefully we’re getting initiated soon, so I felt like I needed to be there,” he said in a text message Tuesday to the L-E.
Goldsmith, however, noted he recorded the debate and plans to watch it this weekend.
