GOP holds huge advantage in right-leaning 3rd Congressional District race

There is no question about the direction that the Georgia 3rd Congressional District leans — hard right.
And former West Point Mayor Drew Ferguson, a family dentist, is prepared to take advantage of that as the Republican nominee to replace outgoing Congressman Lynn Westmoreland. Ferguson faces Democratic challenger Angela Pendley of Grantville in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The west-central Georgia district, which stretches from north Columbus to Carrollton on the northern edge and west to near the Atlanta airport, is overwhelmingly conservative. Westmoreland, a Coweta County Republican, has represented the 13-county district since 2005. Earlier this year, Westmoreland announced he would not seek a seventh term.
Neither candidate agreed to interview requests on Monday.
The real fight for the seat came in the Republican primary earlier this year.
Ferguson, who had been mayor of West Point, was one of seven candidates seeking the Republican nomination. The May primary race was tight, with Ferguson and Newnan builder and state Rep. Mike Crane landing in the runoff, each with about 26 percent of the vote. Crane beat Ferguson by less than 100 votes in the primary, but he lost the runoff when Ferguson collected 54 percent of the vote.
In the May Democratic primary, Pendley beat Tamarkus Cook in the tight races. Winning by just 51 votes, Pendley had 50.2 percent to Cook’s 49.8.
The district, with a median annual household income of more than $50,000, leans to the right, according to numbers from the May primary. There were more than 58,000 votes cast in the Republican race and about 13,000 on the Democratic side.
The Republicans also had a huge advantage in the ability to raise contributions. The Drew Ferguson for Congress Committee raised more than $785,000 as of July 6, the last date a campaign disclosure was on record with the Federal Election Commission. That was also about three weeks before his primary victory.
Pendley’s most recent financial disclosure shows no money raised and no money spent.
In a response on Monday to an interview request, Pendley referred a Ledger-Enquirer reporter to her campaign website, www.apendley4house.com.
The site states she will follow the Democratic agenda and she wants to empower affordable health care, arts, civil and individual liberties, common-ground solutions, education, economic growth, environment, medical cannabis and small businesses. Her platform, according to the website, is to reduce pollution and waste.
Asked for biographical information, including her age, Pendley responded via email, “You know better than to ask a lady her age. :),” she wrote.
Pendley’s website does not list an occupation, only stating she has spent 20 years in allied health and as a volunteer.
