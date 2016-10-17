Trump doubles down on rhetoric that election is “rigged”

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno Pause

0:36 Gatling Sumners explains his vote

0:10 Jim Thorsen explains his vote on Super Tuesday

3:34 Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz visits Columbus

2:39 Pasaquan to reopen to the public after two years of restoration

1:21 Family, friends remember Antonio Robinson after last gunman sentenced

2:06 Sunday Interview: Judge Mary Buckner

0:52 Sneak Peek: Exotic animal petting zoo is part of this year's Shrine Club Circus

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

0:57 Cottonmouths head into exhibition weekend with pair of goalies guarding the net

1:45 Sheriff Darr speaks about importance of Rising Star Award