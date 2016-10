National LGBT group is running an anti-HB2 campaign as NC early voting starts

0:36 Gatling Sumners explains his vote Pause

0:10 Jim Thorsen explains his vote on Super Tuesday

3:34 Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz visits Columbus

1:24 Officer: Driver identifed in pedestrian death, no arrest yet made

3:55 Attorney for McNeese Drive burglary suspect who was shot speaks after court

4:19 Witness speaks on McNeese Drive burglary where suspect was shot

1:10 Spend a few minutes with the "pumpkin patch church."

1:13 Warrior cab towed away from shooting scene at Parkwood Mobile Home Park

0:19 Police on scene investigating homicide of local cab driver

2:39 Pasaquan to reopen to the public after two years of restoration