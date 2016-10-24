Clinton dispatches Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi, Katy Perry to get out the vote

0:36 Gatling Sumners explains his vote Pause

0:10 Jim Thorsen explains his vote on Super Tuesday

3:34 Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz visits Columbus

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:44 Red Ribbon Week: Meet Eugene Thomas

2:13 Sean White: Attention grabbing win over Arkansas shows 'something good' is happening on the Plains

1:41 What made Auburn OL Alex Kozan say ‘hell yeah’ during Arkansas game

1:43 Auburn DB Carlton Davis: Sophomore had revenge on his mind in win over Arkansas

0:40 Columbus Police Chief explains flash bangs heard on Hilton Avenue

1:57 Wanda Grimes talks about jail ministry and book