Calling Trump a bully, Clinton announces $500M anti-bullying plan

Hillary Clinton thinks Donald Trump is a bully.
And she’s using the Republican’s behavior as reason to introduce her Better Than Bullying initiative, which would provide $500 million to states that develop anti-bullying plans.
“From mocking a reporter with a disability, to demeaning women for their appearance, to calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, Donald Trump has made no apologies to the growing list of people that he has attempted to bully since the launch of his hate-filled campaign,” according to a campaign statement.
Clinton’s campaign accuses Trump of using language that encourages hurtful behavior and intimidation. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that Trump’s campaign “is producing an alarming level of fear and anxiety among children of color and inflaming racial and ethnic tensions in the classroom.”
States would have flexibility in creating anti-bullying plans as long as they developed policies that: banned bullying on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity and religion; make the internet a safer space for kids by addressing cyberbullying; support educators; provide help for students affected by bullying; and increase behavioral health programming.
Clinton’s campaign also released a new television ad, “Bryce,” that tells the story of a young man with muscular dystrophy who has overcome bullying.
