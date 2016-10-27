No injuries after plane carrying Mike Pence slides off runway in New York

The airplane carrying Indiana Gov. and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence slid off the runway at LaGaurdia Airport in New York during a landing Thursday night.
No injuries are reported. It is a rainy night in New York.
The plan made a rough impact when it landed. The pilot slammed on the brakes and travelers could smell burining rubber, according to the Associated Press.
Pence said mud splashed on the front windows of the cockpit.
Pence, his wife and daughter were among the 30 or so people on board the flight. Pence was scheduled to hold a fundraiser at Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday night.
Pence campaigned in Iowa on Thursday.
So thankful everyone on our plane is safe. Grateful for our first responders & the concern & prayers of so many. Back on the trail tomorrow!— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016
