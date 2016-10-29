Clinton campaign lashes out at FBI over email inquiry

Hillary Clinton’s campaign on Saturday blasted FBI Director James Comey for taking the unusual step of announcing his agency was investigating additional emails that could be related to the case of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email system for government business.
“There's no evidence of wrongdoing, no charge of wrongdoing, no indication this is even about Hillary,” Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta told reporters.
Comey set off a furor with a letter to Congress Friday saying the agency was investigating after obtaining additional information in an unrelated case Thursday. But his three-graph letter was short on details.
Podesta said the emails Comey referred to were not sent or received by Clinton nor did they come from the private server she used as secretary of state. The campaign called on the FBI to release more information.
“No one can separate what is true from what is not because Comey has not been forthcoming with the facts,” Podesta said. “By providing selective information, he's allowed partisans to distort and exaggerate to inflict maximum political damage.”
With less than two weeks to go before the presidential election, Comey has come under fire for his unprecedented decsion that various news organizations reported Satursday was against the advice of Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Justice Department practice.
“It’s completely unfair to Secretary Clinton and it’s really unfair to the voters,” Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told reporters. “There’s no reason [Comey] had to send this letter.”
