Campaign to write in Bernie Sanders sees good news in FBI’s Clinton email probe

0:36 Gatling Sumners explains his vote Pause

0:10 Jim Thorsen explains his vote on Super Tuesday

3:34 Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz visits Columbus

1:09 Jordan students bond while renovating Ford Mustang

1:33 Volunteers help veteran's widow with much-needed home repairs

4:31 Auburn AD Jay Jacobs 'has all the pieces' to be great football team

1:03 Jay Jacobs: North End Zone project still being developed

1:01 Columbus residents rate the "too good to miss" fair food

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

1:20 Phenix City Fire Marshal gives updates on Mike & Ed's Bar-B-Q fire