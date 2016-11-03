Republican super PAC’s anti-Bera ad misleads on Iran deal

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:19 Hospital bill continues to mount for boy whose leg was amputated

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:01 Columbus residents rate the "too good to miss" fair food

1:16 Coming Soon: Little Free Libraries soon to appear in a neighborhood near you

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'