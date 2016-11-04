Hungry for something other than politics? How about the Americans for BBQ PAC

In terms of political action committees, you’ve probably heard of Americans for Prosperity, the one backed by the billionaire Koch brothers.
Well, how about the Americans for BBQ PAC?
The entity was set up as a joint fundraiser among three Republican members of Congress who represent barbecue-proud regions of the country: Kevin Yoder of Kansas, Richard Hudson of North Carolina and Bill Flores of Texas.
As far as PACs go, Americans for BBQ is a pretty small fry, compared to, say, the National Potato Council PAC, which spent $92,000 on its candidates. The BBQ PAC only raised about $14,000 and its three beneficiaries split the proceeds $3,300 each.
Not exactly a full rack of ribs.
Next time, Americans for BBQ might want to consider a joint event with the Beer Institute PAC, whose tap dispensed $30,000 to several candidates. Or the Wine Institute PAC, which poured more than $300,000 to its recipients.
Or they could go whole hog – like the National Pork Producers Council PAC, which heaped $425,500 on the plates of hungry lawmakers.
But where’s the brisket? Oh, right, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association PAC, which sliced more than $1 million in contributions among numerous campaign committees.
For dessert, we might suggest the U.S. Apple Association PAC, which baked a $26,000 pie divided among candidate committees.
There’s no Pickled Pepper PAC – yet.
As those three lawmakers and their constituents know, North Carolina, Kansas City and Texas barbecue isn’t the same animal. Sometimes literally, not the same animal.
Forget about our divided politics. To some, barbecue means pulled pork and ribs. To others, it’s brisket and burnt ends. Don’t even get us started on what’s in the sauce.
And yet, it’s such a unifying force.
Democrat Hillary Clinton ordered a chicken and ribs combo on a July visit to Charlotte with President Barack Obama (Obama ordered pulled pork and brisket).
After a September rally at High Point University, Republican Donald Trump ordered chopped pork in Greensboro, North Carolina, in September.
Obama famously spent $1,400 on barbecue at Oklahoma Joe’s — Now Kansas City Joe’s — in a 2014 visit to a well-known establishment in Yoder’s district.
No matter who wins the presidency, you can bet there will be more barbecue to come.
