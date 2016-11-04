First she got the ‘OK from God.’ The she sued to stop the presidential election.

Louise K. Nolley, like so many Americans, is not enthused with either of the major-party candidates for president in the upcoming election.
Unlike most Americans, the Buffalo, N.Y., resident has a bold plan to stop both Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton from winning the White House.
Nolley has filed for an injunction in U.S. District Court hoping to delay the Nov. 8 election until “serious, qualified, trustworthy persons can be sought and elected,” according to court documents. In 227 years, the United States has never skipped a presidential election every four years.
But Nolley is not messing around, she told the Buffalo News.
“I’ve been writing on it and thinking about it and praying,” Nolley said of her lawsuit. “I was just waiting for an OK from God.”
In a six-page filing in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, Nolley said she was suing Clinton and Trump on behalf of the entire American populous.
“There shouldn’t be a reasonable doubt that Hillary can be trusted with confidential information,” Nolley wrote of Clinton. As for Trump, Nolley said that “being rich or having more than others does not make you a candidate for Presidency.”
At stake, Nolley said, was all the progress made my previous presidents.
“We have to continue on a road to freedom. We must continue to have peace talks and handshakes. We must continue to have trust worthy [sic] people in office and no second guesses about who we vote into office,” she wrote.
Should either candidate be elected, Nolley predicted economic turmoil, unnecessary war, a decrease in global security and prosperity and even famine.
“The families who have no food in other places of the world will starve without the United States help,” she wrote.
In the meantime, Nolley asked the court to let President Barack Obama remain in office, which would seem to violate the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms. Her case was filed Monday and has since been assigned to Judge William M. Skretny, who has served on the bench since 1990. In 2013, he presided over a case challenging gun control laws supported by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Nolley told the Buffalo News her determination to not vote for either candidate is a result of her past as a convicted felon and heroin addict. Because of her arrests and jail time, the upcoming election will be the first time she can cast a ballot for president, and “I just wanted it to mean something for me and other people who really need a leader,” she said. She also claimed to have experience as a paralegal while incarcerated.
Should Nolley’s injunction be denied and Tuesday’s election proceed as most expect, Nolley said she will abstain from voting for president and instead focus on down-ballot races.
