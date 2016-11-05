Trump rips Clinton over Jay Z's profanity at concert

0:24 Timelapse video of the 2016 Fountain City Classic Parade Pause

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."

4:31 Auburn AD Jay Jacobs 'has all the pieces' to be great football team

1:33 Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

1:06 Election Snapshot: Trump supporters gives reasons why they support and are voting for him

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide