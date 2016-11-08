Complaints about voter intimidation and other problems in several states flow into hotlines

As voters line up at the polls, phone hotlines operated by voting rights groups are fielding scattered complaints about voter intimidation, equipment malfunctions, late polling place openings and voter registration disputes.
About 5,500 phone calls had come into the Election Protection coalition’s voter assistance hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE, said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
About 43 percent of calls Tuesday dealt with late polling site openings and voting equipment that didn’t work properly, Clarke said during a press briefing with reporters. Another 28 percent involved complaints that the names of registered voters weren’t showing up on the rolls.
Voting rights advocates are urging state election officials nationwide to be on the lookout for efforts to disenfranchise, intimidate and discriminate against minority voters in next month’s general election.
They say a weakened Voting Rights Act, incendiary campaign rhetoric and confusion over controversial state laws that restrict voting opportunities have created a perfect storm for Election Day problems.
About half the hotline calls reporting voter intimidation on Tuesday morning had come from Pennsylvania.
Among the complaints: poll workers in Pennsylvania allegedly asking voters who they planned to vote for and reports of shouting matches erupting between voters in line to cast ballots, said Karen Hobart Flynn president of Common Cause.
Clarke said a “substantial number” of intimidation complaints were coming from Florida.
In Broward County, Florida, voters at the Hollywood Public Library reported “conduct they deemed intimidating” involving a group of people “aggressively assembled” at the polling site, Clarke said. One woman claimed the group made contact with her vehicle, which caused her to leave without voting, Clarke said.
In Jacksonville, Clarke said a person representing a political party was asked to leave a polling place but had refused orders to do so.
And in Miami, complaints have come in about a deputy polling official who refused to enforce the “campaign-free zone” outside the perimeter of a polling place. Clarke said the official reportedly said “whatever rules he determines will apply are the rules that will apply today.”
The reports are consistent with an uptick in intimidation and harassment complaints during this election cycle that require more time and intervention to resolve, Clarke said.
“We’re going to dig into all these reports more closely and carefully,” Clarke said. “But most importantly, we want to ensure that voters are able to cast a ballot free from from intimidation or harassment which requires making sure that unauthorized people are not inside our polls today.”
In Durham, N.C., the computerized voter registration rolls malfunctioned.
“When they go down, it means that the poll workers don’t have a way to look up voters in order to check them in so that they can start voting,” said Pam Smith, president of Verified Voting, a non-partisan group that advocates for transparency in elections.
Durham poll workers were forced to check voters’ registration using a paper back-up system that was slower, but allowed voters to cast ballots, Smith said.
