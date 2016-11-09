Here’s who won last night’s local elections

Incumbents Bishop and Isakson appear headed for victory in re-election bids
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. and U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson appear headed for victories in the 2nd Congressional District and the race for Senate. In the race to replace the retiring U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland after six terms, the 3rd Congressional District of Georgia appears to be staying Republican. Drew Ferguson, a dentist and the former mayor of West Point, is holding a commanding lead over Democrat Angela Pendley, a health care contractor in Grantville.
Tompkins, Darr may face a runoff in the Muscogee sheriff’s race
The numbers at 11 p.m. Tuesday showed Democrat Donna Tompkins leading with 20,843 to incumbent John Darr’s 16,776. Republican Mark LaJoye had 9,746, and the county recorded 1,583 write-in votes that presumably went to Pam Brown.
Attempt to thaw tax freeze goes down in flames
The attempt to thaw the property tax assessment freeze at the ballot box failed by a margin of about 60 percent to 40 percent Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
With all 26 precincts and the early vote counted, No votes totaled 31,966 while Yes votes totaled 20,910, again, in unofficial numbers.
Hardman wins in Superior Court clerk race
Ann Hardman, a local minister and newcomer to the political arena, is the new Muscogee County Superior Court clerk.
With all 26 precincts reporting, Hardman was leading 94 percent to 6 percent in the race against write-in candidate Mike Garner Tuesday night. She received 22,946 votes compared to 1,478 for Garner. This does not include all of the early votes.
