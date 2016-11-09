Tillman Pugh falls to Currington; other three incumbents win

0:46 Donna Tompkins speaks at Columbus Democratic watching party Pause

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

1:36 What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

0:07 Don't blink or you'll miss this race

2:44 Spades strike history in Galilee

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team