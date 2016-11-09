Clinton wears the color purple for concession

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine came out first, a striped purple tie hanging from his neck.
When he finished his part of the concession speech Wednesday morning, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton came out, Hillary Clinton in a purple shirt and a blazer with purple lapels and Bill Clinton in a solid purple tie.
Purple is known as a color to encourage unity between the Republican and Democratic parties, which are represented by the colors red and blue, respectively. Purple is also used to denote swing states.
And Clinton certainly had a message of unity in her speech, which Trump had also encouraged the night before.
“We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought, but I still believe in America and I always will,” she said. “If you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”
Color of clothing has been highly scrutinized throughout this election, especially on Clinton. Many noted in the debates that she wore a red pantsuit, followed by a navy blue one and then a white one for the final debate. Many women wore white on Election Day to honor suffragettes, and Melania Trump wore a white pantsuit on election night.
Clinton’s pantsuits prompted a “secret” Facebook group, which encouraged her supporters to wear pantsuits to the polls. She gave a shoutout to that group in her speech.
“And to the millions of volunteers, community leaders, activists and union organizers who knocked on doors, talked to their neighbors, posted on Facebook — even in secret private Facebook sites,” Clinton said. “I want everybody coming out from behind that and make sure your voices are heard going forward.”
Clinton chose to wrap up her presidential run with purple, and the symbolism wasn’t lost on her audience. Some pointed out purple represents spirituality and royalty, as well as bipartisanship.
Hillary and Bill are embracing purple today. pic.twitter.com/VowmrKPiIx— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) November 9, 2016
In the Methodist tradition, of which Hillary Clinton comes, purple represents both royalty and penitence. That is why she is wearing it.— Matt Viser (@mviser) November 9, 2016
I like the purple outfits for the Clinton team during her concession. It sends a good message. #letsworktogether— Carson Willoughby (@CarsonDailyT) November 9, 2016
“This loss hurts, but please, never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it,” she concluded.
Comments