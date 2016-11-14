Washington insiders love a winner – even if he’s Donald Trump

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury Pause

0:52 Veterans take center stage at Veterans Day parade

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:34 Auburn safety Tray Matthews: "We have a lot to fight for"

1:07 Have you taken the mannequin challenge? These Jordan students have.

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."