Obama holds his tongue on Donald Trump, calls him pragmatic

1:45 Rick Jenkins takes over at Baptist Collegiate Ministries Pause

1:29 French bakery called My Boulánge opens in downtown Columbus

1:13 Budweiser Clydesdales on parade through town

1:32 Neighbor shocked by deadly shooting on Parkchester Drive

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:11 Students graduate from GFA program that helps prepare them for film careers

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury