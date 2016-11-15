Haley ‘giddy’ about a GOP-dominated Washington

Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina is giddy over the prospect of having Republicans controlling Congress and the White House.
And Donald Trump, who she tangled with earlier this year before saying this spring she’d back the nominee and then voting for him last week? She’s hopeful.
“I’m just giddy, and if you talk to any of the governors here, we are so excited at the possibility and the opportunities that are going to be here,” Haley said during a meeting of the Republican Governors Association.
The governors are meeting this week at the posh Waldorf Astoria Resort, in the shadow of Disney World. Haley appeared on a panel called “Leading the Charge” with three other governors, then participated in a news conference.
In January, Haley gave the GOP response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address. She criticized those in her party, urging people to resist “the siren call of the angriest voices.” Trump fired back.
Haley endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for president, and after it became apparent Trump was the nominee, she said she would back the nominee.
Haley voted for Trump, but said last month, “The election has turned my stomach upside down.”
Tuesday, Haley was gentler, saying Trump is “talking about inclusion. … So far he’s done well.” Haley hoped “he continues to be disciplined in his comments.”
And she was particularly pleased that she would have Republicans to work with in the White House, notably Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Pence is the governor of Indiana.
“The idea that now we can start to really govern — I have never known what it’s like to have a Republican president,” she said.
