California’s senators implore Obama to make sure Trump doesn’t drill Pacific Ocean

2:32 Mark LaJoye and Robert Keith Smith make sheriff endorsement Pause

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:12 New restaurant coming to Historic District

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:11 Students graduate from GFA program that helps prepare them for film careers

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury

1:13 Budweiser Clydesdales on parade through town