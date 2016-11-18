One famous fashion designer has already said she will never dress Melania Trump

1:15 Prosecutor in double murder trial says killer's story 'didn't add up' Pause

2:10 Jonesboro man shot dead at Double Church Park

2:54 Defense attorney for second Double Churches homicide suspect speaks after Recorder's Court hearing

1:03 Jordan's car goes through final testing in Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge."

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

10:35 Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team