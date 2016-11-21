Trump’s financial disclosures obscure his foreign business interests

0:31 Firefighters cool hot spots after blaze at Columbus apartment Pause

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:46 Radio station accepts donations for victims of fire at Woodcliff Apartments

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

3:22 Superintendent releases school district's progress report

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality