Phenix City manager calls alleged voter fraud a ‘diabolical scheme’

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim Phenix City Council listens as candidate Vickey Carter Johnson raises a question about voter fraud during the Nov. 14 election. The alleged voter fraud was discovered during the election when some people who are known to live outside of Phenix City, but work there, were seen voting, several people claimed. It was discovered people were registered to vote at addresses of commercial businesses, Phenix City City Manager Wallace Hunter said. Phenix City Council listens as candidate Vickey Carter Johnson raises a question about voter fraud during the Nov. 14 election. The alleged voter fraud was discovered during the election when some people who are known to live outside of Phenix City, but work there, were seen voting, several people claimed. It was discovered people were registered to vote at addresses of commercial businesses, Phenix City City Manager Wallace Hunter said. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

