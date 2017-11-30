Investigation shows 82 Phenix City District 2 voters registered at business addresses

More Videos 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun Pause 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 0:49 Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 1:40 Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim Phenix City Council listens as candidate Vickey Carter Johnson raises a question about voter fraud during the Nov. 14 election. The alleged voter fraud was discovered during the election when some people who are known to live outside of Phenix City, but work there, were seen voting, several people claimed. It was discovered people were registered to vote at addresses of commercial businesses, Phenix City City Manager Wallace Hunter said. Phenix City Council listens as candidate Vickey Carter Johnson raises a question about voter fraud during the Nov. 14 election. The alleged voter fraud was discovered during the election when some people who are known to live outside of Phenix City, but work there, were seen voting, several people claimed. It was discovered people were registered to vote at addresses of commercial businesses, Phenix City City Manager Wallace Hunter said. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

