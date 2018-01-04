District 29 state Senate candidate Randy Robertson picks up key endorsement

A retired Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office major and president of the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police picked up a key endorsement this week in an attempt to win a west Georgia state Senate seat.
Randy Robertson, the only announced candidate to replace Sen. Josh McKoon for the District 29 seat, announced on Wednesday that U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, had endorsed him.
“Randy is the right choice to be the next Senator from Georgia's 29th District,” Ferguson said in the post to Robertson’s Facebook page. “He will work to reform our criminal justice system, maintain our high standard of education and continue to keep Georgia as the number one State for business. Having him at the State Capitol is great for the 29th District and I am honored to support his candidacy.”
Robertson, a Republican, announced his intention to seek the office in March of last year, a full year before qualifying, which will be held March 5-9 of this year. The Republican Primary is on May 22, 2018 and the General Election is in November.
Never miss a local story.
“I am pleased that Congressman Ferguson has showed his confidence in me,” Robertson said this week. “It is good because he is someone who is responsible for bringing jobs to District 29 and has the confidence of the people in the district.”
Ferguson represents the Third Congressional District, but lives in District 29.
McKoon will serve out he final year of his term when the General Assembly session starts next week in Atlanta. McKoon is currently a Republican candidate for secretary of state.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments