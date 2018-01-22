Skip Henderson plans to leave council post early for mayoral run

More Videos 1:36 City councilor announces he's running for mayor Pause 5:32 'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 3:08 Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 0:57 Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:52 Why the freestyle kayaking championship is returning to Columbus for a second year 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

City councilor announces he's running for mayor Columbus Councilor Skip Henderson announced Thursday he will run for mayor of Columbus. During his announcement Henderson discussed public safety, community policing, and how programs for young people like those in parks and recreation help decrease crime. Columbus Councilor Skip Henderson announced Thursday he will run for mayor of Columbus. During his announcement Henderson discussed public safety, community policing, and how programs for young people like those in parks and recreation help decrease crime. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

