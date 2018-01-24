Second candidate enters race to fill council seat being vacated by Skip Henderson

A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

Tonight's live broadcast of the election results gets Patrick Chappel, a 15-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter, on the edge of his seat at a watching party at the Columbus Democratic Headquarters. Chappel goes to Columbus High and is the president of young democrats at the school. He said that he is scared about Trump winning key states and the states that are too close to call.