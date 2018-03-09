Five Columbus-area lawmakers return to General Assembly with no opposition

All five Georgia General Assembly members who represent parts of Columbus and will seek re-election this year, escaped opposition when qualifying closed Friday at noon.
Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus; Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus; Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus; Rep. Debbie Buckner, D-Junction City; and Rep. Richard Smith, R-Columbus, will all go back into office without an election challenge in the May primaries or the November General Election.
Smyre is completing his 44th year in the House, making the 70-year-old the senior member of the General Assembly.
The two local seats — Senate District 29 and House District 133 — have attracted a number of candidates. Sen. Josh McKoon, a Columbus Republican, has vacated his senate seat to run for Secretary of State. Rep. John Pezold, R-Columbus, decided to leave politics after three terms in the House.
McKoon’s seat has drawn the most interest. Georgia FOP President and retired Muscogee County Sheriff’s Maj. Randy Robertson and retired U.S. Army colonel and former Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce executive Biff Hadden will vie for the Republican nomination on May 22 in the right-leaning district that includes parts of north Columbus, parts of southern Troup County and all of Harris County and Meriwether County.
Two Democrats, Ben Anderson, a health-care administrator from Grantville, and Valerie Haskin, an educator who did not list her hometown on the Secretary of State site, are trying to win the nomination.
The House District 133 seat has drawn the candidacy of Vance Smith, a Harris County resident who once held the seat before becoming the commissioner of the Department of Transportation. Smith will face political newcomer Christopher Gyening of Columbus and CEO of Lani Mac Management Inc.
