New McKoon ad in Secretary of State race takes ball bat to old voting machine

In the week that advance voting started, Georgia Republican Secretary of State candidate Josh McKoon has released a new ad he hopes will attract some attention.
On Tuesday, an online commercial showing McKoon sitting behind a desk talking about preventing “illegals” from voting and making the voting machines secure, takes an expected turn.
The Georgia senator calls the current voting machines outdated, then he and two others, Bo Swanson and Amir Seif, take baseball bats to one. McKoon, in a suit, gets the last couple of swings. He admits the swings may have been a little tentative, but for good reason.
“It’s hard to tell, but there was a guy lying on the ground with a very expensive camera,” McKoon said. “He didn’t want me to hit him or his camera.”
The ad ends with a busted voting machine and a simple message: “Safe elections? Think McKoon.”
McKoon is in a four-way race to win the Republican nomination in the May 22 election. While he has been consistently doing well in strawpolls across the state, McKoon was looking for something a little different.
“It takes a serious issue — and I have been at this for 10 months now — that a lot of people in this state are talking about and has a little fun with it,” McKoon said. “Everybody I have talked to — Republicans, Democrats and Independents — is interested in the security of our current voting machines.”
McKoon said there is a message in the humor.
“The message is, elect me and I am going to change that,” he said.
McKoon is making his final push to Election Day, trying to raise the money necessary to run television ads in the final two weeks.
“We are definitely looking at a TV buy,” McKoon said. “This ad will probably be in that mix.”
McKoon is facing Alpharaetta Mayor David Belle Isle; state Rep. Buzz Brockway; and state Rep. Brad Raffensperger in the primary.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
