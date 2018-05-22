Bryan and House still battling in early results for Columbus District 10 race

With 17 of 26 precincts reporting, Amy Bryan and John House were still battling it out in the race for District 10. Bryan had a small lead at 3,867 votes to House’s 3,482. Tollie Strode Jr. held a steady third at 2,254, which may force a runoff in this race.
This story is being updated as results are tallied. Check back soon for the latest numbers.
This is a special election that was made necessary when Skip Henderson resigned in February to run for mayor. While the winners of the other council seats must wait until January to be seated, the winner of this race will take office immediately.
Bryan and Strode are running for public office for the first time, while House had run unsuccessfully in Georgia’s Second Congressional District against long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop.
Bryan, 33, is executive vice president, leadership and development for the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. She threw her hat into the race on the final day of qualifying, saying she reached a decision to run that week. She is a Columbus native and received a degree in public relations from Georgia Southern University.
House, 64, is also a Columbus native and retired U.S. Army colonel. He graduated from Columbus High and Auburn University. He retired from the Army in 2006 after 26 years of service.
While in uniform, he held a number of key positions, including garrison commander in South Korea.
Strode, 60, is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. After leaving the Army, he worked in management positions for Procter & Gamble and Weyerheauser.
He was co-chairman of the successful “Keep the Freeze” campaign in 2016, which helped turn back and effort to remove the city’s property tax freeze. Charmaine Crabb, the other co-chairperson of the “Keep the Freeze” effort is running unopposed for the vacant District 5 council seat.
