District 1 voters send Pops Barnes back to council for fourth time

It appears that Columbus councilor Pops Barnes has swept his way to a fourth term, easily defeating challenger Gregory Blue.
Barnes, 74, has been on city council for 12 years. He first won election in 2006 when he defeated longtime incumbent Nathan Suber. Barnes has had to face a challenge each time he has been on the ballot. Four years ago, he defeated Zeph Baker.
With 7 of 8 precincts reporting, Barnes had 1,103 votes to 460 for Blue, or 71 percent of the vote. In early voting, Barnes won 884-354, also with 71 percent of the vote.
This race was particularly sweet.
“What this means to me and what it tells me is that I am doing exactly what the people of this district want me to do,” Barnes said.
Barnes has been active in the district throughout his tenure, walking neighborhoods on a weekly basis and meeting with residents on the weekends outside a local store.
Barnes spent 20 years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in History and from the School of Nursing at Columbus State University.
Prior to joining council, he started Pan Columbus Wellness Project, a community service initiative to provide free health education, screening, and case management.
Blue was in his first political race. He is the senior pastor of Body of Christ Church International in Phenix City and the presiding prelate of Perfecting Ministries Worldwide, Inc., in Columbus. He oversees 47 churches in three states and two countries and three states.
Blue, 60, is the owner of The Blue Financial Group and Blue Fast Tax.
Blue was an assistant coach at Morris Brown College from 1983-87 and at Savannah State.
Blue, a Dublin, Ga., native, played college football Albany State University. He has masters degrees from Georgia Southern University and Gammons Seminary in Atlanta.
Blue has lived in Columbus for 26 years, all of them in District 1.
Comments