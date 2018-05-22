Judy Thomas runs away with win in District 9 council race

Incumbent Judy Thomas won election to her third term on city council in the District 9 at-large slot with an overwhelming victory over political newcomer Reggie Liparoto.
After a tally of 23 of 25 precincts, Thomas had 10,169 votes to Liparoto’s 3,371, or 75 percent of the vote. The early voting results from the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration had Thomas with a lead of 5,260 to 1,851, or 74 percent to 26 percent.
“I am very pleased with this,” Thomas said Tuesday night. “It shows that the people of Columbus approve of what I have been doing and trust me to do it four more years.”
A Columbus native and Jordan High graduate, Thomas spent much of her working career in California. She returned home and worked in the campaign to elect former police chief Jim Wetherington in 2006. When Wetherington was elected, she served four years as the executive to the mayor.
She has built a track record as a fiscal conservative on the council during her eight years.
Liparoto, a certified substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School District, was making her first run for public office. She has taught in local public schools and Department of Defense schools.
Liparoto is also a former broadcast personality who went by the on-air name Reggie Richards.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments