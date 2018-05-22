Bruce Huff headed to victory over newcomer in council District 3 race

In District 3, it appears that voters are sending incumbent Bruce Huff back for a third term on Columbus council. He was easily outdistancing challenger Juanita Upshaw.
“I am pleased and we worked hard for this,” Huff said. “I never take anything for granted and I didn’t take this for granted. It feels like the people have rewarded us.”
With votes tallied from 5 of 6 precincts, Huff had 910 votes to Juanita Upshaw’s 369 votes, or 71 percent to 29 percent. Early voting results from the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations had Huff with 782 votes to Upshaw’s 260 votes, or 75 percent to 25 percent.
Huff, 61, owns Huff International Funeral Home in Columbus with his brother, Charles.
Huff, the brother-in-law of Tax Commissioner Lula Huff, was first elected to council in 2010. A political newcomer, he defeated long-time incumbent Julius Hunter, which is now chief Recorder’s Court judge.
Huff is a graduate of Hardaway High School. He is a graduate of Florida State University and has a degree from Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science.
At Florida State, he played baseball.
He is married to Charonda. They have two boys, Anthony, who attends Alabama State University, and Bruce Jr., a student at Valdosta State University.
Upshaw is a political newcomer. There is little known about her and she has appeared at three of the five political forums in which Huff has participated.
