Trump to make 2nd Ohio campaign appearance this week

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Ohio for the second time in a week with a campaign stop Thursday afternoon at a charter school in Cleveland.
The scheduled 2 p.m. appearance at the Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy is not open to the public.
The event will be Trump's second stop in Ohio in four days. He appeared Monday at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown, an area where he drew more votes than Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) during the swing state's Republican presidential primary.
Ohio is viewed as one of the key states Trump must capture in his bid to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November election.
