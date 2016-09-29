Early votes: High interest buoys Clinton in key states

2:27 NASCAR driver Ryan Newman takes Royals batting practice Pause

5:19 Sprint Cup champion Kyle Busch honored at the White House

1:28 Director and choreographer works with cast to "discover the show"

2:19 State Superintendent shares thoughts on new federal education law

1:50 Congregation to celebrate return of church organ damaged by lightning strike

0:46 Does the Muscogee County School Board have a 'hostile' environment?

1:23 Miracle Riders honor civic leader with donation to Girls Inc.

2:24 New Ranger says "...the Jesus tab is forever, that's tattooed on my heart."

1:50 Tip to sheriff's investigators leads to five arrests, seizure of drugs, money and weapon

0:46 Downtown Columbus oasis