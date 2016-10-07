Ryan 'sickened' by Trump's comments; Kirk says quit race

2:10 Sideline Superstars: 82-year-old coach to say goodbye after the football season Pause

1:21 Hurricane Matthew:Coach reacts to game being moved to Sunday

1:22 Hurricane Matthew: Ficus to blame for early power outage

1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins says UN humanitarian coordinator

2:11 Michelle Hanna Fuller writes inspirational book

1:10 Local task force leaves to help victims of Hurricane Matthew

1:02 Painter preps field for annual football classic

1:46 Jury delivers voluntary manslaughter verdict in New year's Day fatal stabbing

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

3:43 Hurricane Matthew: Meet the interpreter for the deaf you've seen on TV