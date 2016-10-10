Trump's 'you'd be in jail' debate jab at Clinton condemned

2:13 Hurricane Matthew hits same fishing village devastated by Hurricane Hugo 27 years ago Pause

2:56 Sunday Interview: Jim Morpeth reflects on beginning of Country's Barbecue

1:35 Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade tradition brings fun to communities across the river

2:03 Carl Lawson: Auburn defense didn't live up to own expectations in second half of win over Mississippi State

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

4:11 Marlon Davidson: Auburn's defense made 'big statement' in win over Mississippi State

2:10 Sideline Superstars: 82-year-old coach to say goodbye after the football season

0:33 Autistic player scores special touchdown

1:21 Hurricane Matthew:Coach reacts to game being moved to Sunday

1:22 Hurricane Matthew: Ficus to blame for early power outage