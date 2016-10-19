3 Nevadans among Clinton's guests to UNLV debate

Three Nevadans from immigrant families will join Hillary Clinton at the final presidential debate.
Campaign officials say prominent Las Vegas DREAMer Astrid Silva will be Clinton's guest at the Wednesday event at UNLV.
Another guest is Karla Ortiz, an American citizen whose parents are in the country illegally. Her story of meeting Clinton and talking about her fear that her parents will be deported appeared in a campaign ad.
The third guest is Ofelia Diaz Cardenas, who works as a housekeeper at the Trump hotel in Las Vegas. She wore a pro-union button on her uniform when a unionization effort kicked off in 2014, and was fired but later reinstated after complaining to federal labor authorities.
It wasn't clear if Donald Trump had invited Nevadans to the debate.
Comments