Murkowski, Miller share stage at candidate forum

1:03 Highway trooper rescues bald eagle on Florida turnpike Pause

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

1:24 Official: Columbus woman, 64, fatally struck by vehicle on Armour Avenue

3:55 Attorney for McNeese Drive burglary suspect who was shot speaks after court

4:19 Witness speaks on McNeese Drive burglary where suspect was shot

1:10 Spend a few minutes with the "pumpkin patch church."

1:13 Warrior cab towed away from shooting scene at Parkwood Mobile Home Park

0:19 Police on scene investigating homicide of local cab driver

2:39 Pasaquan to reopen to the public after two years of restoration

1:21 Family, friends remember Antonio Robinson after last gunman sentenced