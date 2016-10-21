Murkowski, Miller share stage at candidate forum

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and rival Joe Miller were sharing the stage Friday for the first time since Miller entered Alaska's Senate race last month.
They were joined by Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independent Margaret Stock during a candidate forum at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks.
The forum, which began late Friday afternoon, was being broadcast statewide.
Murkowski and Miller have history: Miller beat Murkowski in the 2010 Republican primary only to watch Murkowski retain her seat with a successful general election write-in campaign.
The Alaska Federation of Natives, the state's largest Alaska Native group, endorsed Murkowski in her write-in bid and a political group formed by Alaska Native corporations also backed Murkowski's historic 2010 run.
This time around, leaders of several Alaska Native regional corporations have endorsed Murkowski, her campaign has said.
Miller is running as a Libertarian, joining the ticket as a last-minute substitution last month after Cean Stevens withdrew her candidacy.
This is one of two debates or forums in which Murkowski and Miller are both expected to participate. The other is a public media debate scheduled for Nov. 3.
