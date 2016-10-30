LA County voters line up for hours to cast early ballots

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school Pause

2:18 Rare touchdown gives little-used tight end Jalen Harris something to smile about

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

0:37 Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

11:12 Video: Columbus mayor makes case for lifting tax freeze during State of the City address

1:47 John Pezold on the Property Tax Freeze

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes