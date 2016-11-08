The Latest: Visitors drawn to grave of Missouri suffragette

The Latest on the election in Missouri (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
Visitors are stopping by the St. Louis grave of a woman who fought for women's right to vote more than a century ago.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports ( http://j.mp/2fBnRnz ) dozens of people visited Bellefontaine Cemetery to honor Virginia Minor, a Missouri suffragette. She's considered the first woman in Missouri to suggest publicly that women should have the right to vote.
Minor tried to vote in 1872 but was denied. Minor's husband filed a lawsuit on her behalf, but they lost that case.
Cemetery volunteer coordinator Daniel Fuller says the cemetery organized a public viewing of Minor's grave on Election Day. One visitor left an American flag near a poster board filled with "I Voted" stickers and hand written messages thanking Minor.
Minor's one of 20 suffragettes buried at the cemetery
----
4 p.m.
The long lines that formed before the polls opened in the Kansas City area continued at some locations well into the afternoon.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://j.mp/2fB9Oyv) that some voters had to wait up to three and a half hours late Tuesday afternoon to cast ballots at Northland Cathedral Church in north Kansas City.
The church has five precincts voting there, and one of the precincts has the largest population and is voting in the smallest room with five booths. Patty Evans, Democrat director for Clay County Election Board, says the delays could be attributed to heavy turnout and a very lengthy, two-sided ballot that takes time to read.
At least one other site in Kansas City was reporting about an hour wait in the afternoon. The polls close at 7 p.m.
---
9:30 a.m.
Voters are finding long lines around Missouri while turning out for an election that will reshape the state's political landscape.
Missouri election officials had predicted record turnout even before voters began heading to the polls Tuesday.
In St. Louis, lines formed before dawn. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that some voters arrived an hour before the polls opened.
Across the state, The Kansas City Star reports unusually long lines in some areas. Fifty-six-year-old Jim Duff says the line he encountered at a south Kansas City church is the longest he's ever experienced.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. as voters make their choice for president, U.S. Senate, all eight congressional seats, five statewide offices and many other races, along with six statewide ballot measures.
---
7:20 a.m.
Hundreds of voters are lining up to cast ballots at a church in the northern Kansas City suburb of Liberty.
Thirty-seven-year-old Josh Lewis was among the first in line at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He was casting his presidential vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson. Lewis says neither major party is taking the country in the "right direction."
Sixty-one-year-old executive assistant Debbie Strange says she voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton. After initially saying Clinton was the better of "two evils," Strange reconsidered and said she voted for Clinton, not against Trump.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. and a large turnout is expected in an election that will reshape the state's political landscape. Voters make their choice for president, U.S. Senate, all eight congressional seats, and many other races.
----
6 a.m.
Polls are now open across Missouri, and large turnout is expected in an election that will reshape the state's political landscape.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. as voters make their choice for president, U.S. Senate, all eight congressional seats, five statewide offices and many other races, along with six statewide ballot measures.
All five statewide offices will have new faces. Gov. Jay Nixon and Treasurer Clint Zweifel, both Democrats, are ineligible to run again due to term limits. Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for governor. Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster is running for governor against Republican Eric Greitens. And Secretary of State Jason Kander gave up his seat to run for the Senate against incumbent Roy Blunt.
---
12:05 a.m.
Donald Trump is seeking to extend a lengthy Republican winning streak in Missouri's presidential contest, and competitive races for governor and Senate also top the state's ballot.
Most polls heading into Tuesday's election show the New York businessman with a comfortable lead over Democrat Hillary Clinton, who is seeking to become the first Democrat to carry Missouri's electoral votes since her husband in 1992 and 1996.
From 1904 through 2004, voters sided with the winning candidate every time but 1956, when they opted for Democrat Adlai Stevenson over Republican Dwight Eisenhower.
The state also has the nation's most expensive gubernatorial race, pitting Republican former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens against Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster.
GOP Sen. Roy Blunt faces a steep challenge from Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander.
