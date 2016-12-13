Wisconsin Democratic senate leader won't run for governor

2:42 Minister of music invites all to upcoming Christmas concert Pause

2:08 CSU carolers bring Christmas to Broadway

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

0:57 How long does it take 700 graduates to walk into the Civic Center? About 60 seconds

0:31 Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

2:11 Making a choice to change lives

2:12 School children introduced to live theater through arts in education program

1:50 MercyMed of Columbus brings health care and faith to those in need

1:49 Columbus Fire & EMS celebrates newly promoted personnel

0:57 Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren Call For More Help Solving Crime