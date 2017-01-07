APNewsBreak: Several Trump picks' ethics reviews incomplete

1:52 Community activist Marquese Averett arrested at protest Pause

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

1:12 Violinist Tian Xu plays a musical sample

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage