Ex-lawmaker facing drug, sex charges seeks separate trials

A former New Hampshire state lawmaker facing drug offenses and charges he allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual encounter is asking for two separate trials.
The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2kQmYte ) an attorney for former Republican state representative Kyle Tasker, of Nottingham, recently filed the request on Tasker's behalf. Tasker is scheduled to stand trial in May on more than a dozen charges. He argues some are unrelated.
A judge will not issue a decision until after a hearing on March 16 in Brentwood.
Prosecutors say Tasker used social media to lure an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex between January 2016 and March 2016.
On the day of Tasker's arrest, police allege they found "vast amounts" of drugs in his home.
