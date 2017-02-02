Providence police bureau to focus on community relations

A new bureau has been created in the Providence Police Department that aims to improve police relations with the community.
WPRI-TV reports that Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare and Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements on Wednesday announced the formation of the Community Relations Bureau.
The bureau will work with community crime watch partners and establish an officer mentoring program for the city's youth. It will also work with the Providence Police Advisory Board on concerns and issues in the community.
Maj. Oscar Perez will oversee the bureau. Officials say Perez will work to "build, enhance and maintain" police relations with residents.
