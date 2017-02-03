Ex-veterans secretary sues writers of scathing report

Louisiana's former veterans affairs secretary has filed a defamation lawsuit after state investigators accused him of mismanagement and embellishing his own military service credentials.
News outlets report that former VA Secretary David LaCerte this week filed a lawsuit in which he accused Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera and Inspector General Stephen Street of writing an inaccurate report and unfairly attacking his military record, thereby ruining his career.
The report, which was released in February 2016, accused the department of misspending thousands of dollars and failing to report crimes against veterans.
LaCerte resigned in October 2015, amid the investigation into his office.
Street and Purpera have both said they stand by their report.
The case has been assigned to Judge William Morvant in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge.
