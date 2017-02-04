No title perhaps, but Ivanka Trump is playing key role

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need Pause

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:59 Jawon Pass discusses sticking with Louisville

2:51 Columbus High soccer players to play for CSU, Alabama and West Point