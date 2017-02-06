State organic certification program faces

New Mexico's program for inspecting and certifying organic farms is struggling financially, leaving the state agriculture department to identify options for saving the program.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2leqe1r ) the New Mexico Organic Certification Program has operated with a $100,000-a-year deficit since the state cut its funding in 2010 and capped the fees the agency collects from farmers.
The Department of Agriculture has proposed five alternative funding options that all involve raising fees for the state's 150 organic processors and farmers or cutting the program. An analysis of those options was released last month by the New Mexico Farmers Marketing Association.
Department officials say they're working with the Legislature to find a funding solution.
Many farmers say the state certification program is critical to the growing organics industry.
